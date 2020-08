Sharon Stone blames 'non-mask wearers' as sister is 'fighting for her life' Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published Sharon Stone blames 'non-mask wearers' as sister is 'fighting for her life' Sharon Stone's sister Kelly is "fighting for her life" after contracting coronavirus, and the 'Basic Instinct' actress has hit out at "non-mask wearers" as a result of her sibling's diagnosis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend