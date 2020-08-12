Global  
 

Sharon Stone slams 'non-mask wearers' as sister battles Covid-19

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Sharon Stone slams 'non-mask wearers' as sister battles Covid-19

Sharon Stone slams 'non-mask wearers' as sister battles Covid-19

Sharon Stone took aim at "non-mask wearers" in a powerful Instagram post on Saturday, as she opened up on her sister's battle with Covid-19.


