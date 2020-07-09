SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and added that any new casein connection with the actor's death will also be probed by the CBI.

Many people welcomed the SC order in the case and said that this is a step towards justice for the deceased actor's family members.

LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that those who had been trying to mislead the probe should also be made accountable and welcomed the SC order.

Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal in seeking justice for the late actor also lauded the SC order.

Meanwhile, Bihar DGP slammed the Mumbai police and said that the steps they took were illegal and unconstitutional.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June, 2020.

The late actor's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

