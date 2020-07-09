SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case." Supreme Court has ordered to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its August 19 verdict. Supreme Court also said that FIR (First Information Report) registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor's comments on CM Nitish Kumar.
Supreme Court has ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai. Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government will decide the way forward after Supreme Court pronounce verdict on Rhea's plea. Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.
Kangana Ranaut says that Karan Johar's Padma Shri honor should be revoked after his recent film Gunjan Saxena drew flak for ‘undue negative portrayal’ of the Indian Air Force. And good news for Krrish franchise fans - reports suggest that Kriti Sanon might be one of the leads in Hrithik Roshan's superhero film. The hunt for the second leading lady is still on.
Tributes poured in for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as an articulate voice for India at the world stage. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also remembered Swaraj on her death anniversary. A prayer meet - Sushmanjali - was organised for the former external affairs minister. Swaraj's daughter Bansuri along with others virtually came together to pay tribute. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, actor Kangana Ranaut, directors Subhash Ghai, Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Anup Jalota, music composer Kuldeep Singh attended the webinar among others. Sushma Swaraj died on August 6 last year following a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. Swaraj was Information and Broadcasting minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt in 1996. She got Cabinet portfolio again after Vajpayee led BJP to power in 1998. Swaraj was the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. She was also the chief minister of Delhi in 1998. Swaraj was external affairs minister from 2014 to 2019 in previous Modi government. She played a key role in BJP's emergence in the late 1990s.
Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. SSR father's lawyer Vikas Singh said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Supreme Court ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct. SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict."
Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the news. He found out about his positive status when he went for routine check up. Mukherjee has requested people who have come in contact to self-isolate. Leaders, cutting across party lines, have wished Mukherjee a quick recovery. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis wished Mukherjee a speedy recovery. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished the former president a quick recovery. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the development. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also wished for a speedy recovery. Pranab Mukherjee had cancelled all his engagements and stopped going out for public functions for the last few months. In the wake of raging coronavirus epidemic, the government had asked all senior citizens to stay at home. Mukherjee, President between 2012 and 2017, was invited for the at home programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, he will not attend the event in the wake of this development. Last year, Mukherjee was awarded Bharat Ratna - country's highest civilian award. He is a Congress veteran with stints in the Indira Gandhi cabinet as well.
President of Bihar Police Association, Mrityunjay Singh said that the uniform was insulted in Mumbai and after Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai, the police uniform will get justice. He said, "We all are waiting for justice from Supreme Court (on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai). Justice will be served from SC today. I want to say that the uniform has been insulted in Mumbai, so today uniform will get justice. Entire country knows how much effort Mumbai police was putting. Bihar police stand with justice. Mumbai Police will get a lesson today. Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai on Aug 19.
Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh said, "Once we get the order copy, we will examine it and decide further course of action. We have spoken to our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us the order copy."
Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar has recommended CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 04. Speaking to ANI on it, president, Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan said, "See, better late than never. I have talked to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar today morning and even in the telephonic conversation, he had signaled about CBI investigation in the case. Bihar Police is investigating in the case, FIR has registered in Bihar so they have all the rights to recommend CBI investigation. After, CM's recommendation, we hope that in CBI investigation, the truth will come out. Everyone wanted CBI investigation in the matter. I am very happy that CM has decided this."
Consumer Affairs Minister and LJP leader, Ram Vilas Paswan held a media press conference on July 09. On reports of Congress being in contact with him, Ram Vilas Paswan said, "Responsibility for everything related to party is on Chirag. Everyone, including me, will follow whatever he decides. I have no say in it. There is a Parliamentary Board and Chirag."