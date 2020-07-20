'Truth will come out': Chirag Paswan after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and added that any new casein connection with the actor's death will also be probed by the CBI. Many people welcomed the SC order in the case and said that this is a step towards justice for the deceased actor's family members. LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that those who had been trying to mislead the probe should also be made accountable and welcomed the SC order. Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal in seeking justice for the late actor also lauded the SC order. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP slammed the Mumbai police and said that the steps they took were illegal and unconstitutional. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June, 2020. The late actor's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Watch the full video for all the details.
Supreme Court ordered CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Neeraj Singh thanked SC and said, "Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.
