Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Truth will come out': Chirag Paswan after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:00s - Published
'Truth will come out': Chirag Paswan after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

'Truth will come out': Chirag Paswan after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan reacted over Supreme Court's verdict to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"Not only the truth will surface now but those names will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in the case.

I hope the Court's order has brought relief to Sushant Singh Rajput's family," said Chirag Paswan.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chirag Paswan Chirag Paswan Indian politician

SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond [Video]

SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and added that any new casein connection with the actor's death will also be probed by the CBI. Many people welcomed the SC order in the case and said that this is a step towards justice for the deceased actor's family members. LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that those who had been trying to mislead the probe should also be made accountable and welcomed the SC order. Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal in seeking justice for the late actor also lauded the SC order. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP slammed the Mumbai police and said that the steps they took were illegal and unconstitutional. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June, 2020. The late actor's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:21Published

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation India government investigating agency

'Certain that Sushant will get justice now', says relative after SC orders CBI enquiry [Video]

'Certain that Sushant will get justice now', says relative after SC orders CBI enquiry

Supreme Court ordered CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Neeraj Singh thanked SC and said, "Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Court Court Judicial institution with authority to resolve legal disputes

Will make effort to complete hearing today: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer [Video]

Will make effort to complete hearing today: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer

A petition was given by Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs against disqualification notices to them by Speaker. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rajasthan Speaker, tells court that Speaker's order can be challenged only on limited ground but those grounds aren't there in petition. While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 20, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "Court has taken a break, will resume hearing at 05:00 pm. Effort will be that the hearing is completed today so that court can deliver its order by tomorrow so that it can be clear whether hearing before Speaker will take place or not."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published

Lok Janshakti Party Lok Janshakti Party Political party in India

LJP may withdraw support to Nitish Kumar govt in Bihar: Party sources

 The Lok Janshakti Party may withdraw its support to the Nitish Kumar-led govt in Bihar, its sources said on Friday after the party accused senior JD(U) leader..
IndiaTimes

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case [Video]

'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:58Published
SSR death case: We'll decide further course of action after getting SC's order copy, says Mumbai Police [Video]

SSR death case: We'll decide further course of action after getting SC's order copy, says Mumbai Police

Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh said, "Once we get the order copy, we will examine it and decide..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
'Victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Lawyer Vikas Singh after SC order CBI enquiry [Video]

'Victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Lawyer Vikas Singh after SC order CBI enquiry

Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. SSR father's lawyer Vikas Singh said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Supreme Court ruled on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published