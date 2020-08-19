Huge blaze erupts at Poly-America warehouse near Dallas,Texas

This was the moment passersby caught the huge blaze that has taken over the Poly-America warehouse in Grand Prairie near Dallas.

Footage captured in the early hours of August 19 shows the billowing clouds of smoke illuminated by the flames as flashes are produced by powerlines.

Filmer Timothy Milfeld explained: "Leaving work at the UPS Arlington Hub, I noticed the smoke billowing from the horizon.

"I thought at first it was dark clouds, but I noticed it moving too quickly.

"I was driving home were getting close enough to smell, going just under the plume of smoke.

"We were too close not to stop, so we turned east onto W Marshall Dr. and were about as close as we could be without being on the property and surrounding properties.

"We stayed and observed for about 45 minutes, police pulled into the lot and stayed for about five minutes.

"Didn’t have a problem with us watching, I heard and saw multiple loud pops and puffs of fire.

"Electric cables melted and snapped and can be seen sparking.

"Some sparks were momentarily lighting up the sky.

"The noise was a constant popping and deep whooshing.

Street lights behind us on Marshall went out just before we left."