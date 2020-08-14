Terrifying footage of a photographer's drive through the heart of the Gamble Fire which has burnt over 1,000 acres in California's Napa County.

Terrifying footage of photographer's journey through heart of wildfire burning in California

Craig Philpott managed to record his journey through the blaze which has destroyed many trees and started to burn parts of the road.

This footage was filmed on August 18.