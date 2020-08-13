Joe Biden officially nominated for president
Joe Biden officially nominated for president
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, vowing his election would repair a pandemic-battered America.
Gloria Tso reports.
AP Top Stories August 19 A Here's the latest for Wednesday August 19th: Democratic Party formally nominates Joe Biden; Bill Clinton, John Kerry, Colin Powell hammer President Trump;
USATODAY.com
1 hour ago
Joe Biden has some big celebrity support behind him! Former Vice President Biden recently named...
Just Jared - Published
3 days ago
Joe Biden administration on Saturday (August 15) said that it will place a "high priority" on...
Zee News - Published
3 days ago
Former Vice President Joe Biden's son wasn't unfairly targeted by Republicans, but rather brought...
FOXNews.com - Published
6 days ago
Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidentialnominee, as party officials and activists gave the former vice president theiroverwhelming support to take on Donald Trump.
Virtual Democratic National Convention Heads Into Day 2 It's day two of the Democratic National Convention. Joe Biden met with the Pennsylvania delegation virtually.
President Clinton, Jill Biden headline Day 2 of the DNC On day two of the all-virtual Democratic Convention former-VP Joe Biden officially gets his party's presidential nomination which will be followed by speeches from his wife and two former presidents.