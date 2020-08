Lili Reinhart has clarified that a recent interview, in which she describes a 'black tunnel' of anguish, is about depression, not her split from Cole Sprouse .

Cole Sprouse returns to Instagram following 'mental health break' Cole Sprouse has returned to Instagram after taking a break from social media for his mental health.

Lili Reinhart has been bisexual ‘for years' Bisexual Riverdale star Lili Reinhart knew she was attracted to girls from a very young age.

Lili Reinhart says there should be more LGBTQ+ representation on TV and in media because it teaches kids to know it's fine to be who you are, and Lili knows from..

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart is barely old enough to buy a beer ... but already she's living like a Spanish queen -- just take a look at the 23-year-old's new..

Fans believed that Lili Reinhart‘s candid new interview was about her rumored breakup from her...