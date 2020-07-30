Matt Hancock refuses to rule out Oldham lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says finding people who don't have coronavirussymptoms is the "biggest challenge", while insisting that Baroness DidoHarding is the right person to lead the National Institute for HealthProtection.
Independent SAGE member Professor Gabriel Scally has said the health secretary's decision to scrap Public Health England during the coronavirus pandemic is happening at "absolutely the worst time". Matt Hancock earlier launched the new National Institute for Health Protection, a new body which will respond to health threats including infectious diseases, pandemics and biological weapons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the appointment of Tory peer and businesswoman Baroness Harding to run the newly created National Institute for Health Protection. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A minute's silence has been held at Aberdeen railway station for the three victims of the Stonehaven train derailment. The families of the victims, along with local politicians and representatives from the emergency services, laid wreaths in their memory before observing the silence. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has joined politicians, transport officials and the public during a minute's silence at Edinburgh Waverley station to remember the victims of the Stonehaven train derailment. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has urged the government to publish plans for the end of the temporary evictions ban - which expires on Sunday. She called for an extension to the ban to give the government time to introduce measures. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
