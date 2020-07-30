Global  
 

Matt Hancock refuses to rule out Oldham lockdown

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out a full lockdown in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as coronavirus cases rise sharply in the area.

Report by Connerv.

Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding as new health body chief [Video]

Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding as new health body chief

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says finding people who don't have coronavirussymptoms is the "biggest challenge", while insisting that Baroness DidoHarding is the right person to lead the National Institute for HealthProtection.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Coronavirus UK: Matt Hancock says government hopes for 'moonshot' ambition of population-wide testing - but offers no timeframe

 'This is a really, really important drive that we hope across government to bring in mass testing, population-wide testing'
Independent
Independent SAGE member says wrong to replace PHE [Video]

Independent SAGE member says wrong to replace PHE

Independent SAGE member Professor Gabriel Scally has said the health secretary's decision to scrap Public Health England during the coronavirus pandemic is happening at "absolutely the worst time". Matt Hancock earlier launched the new National Institute for Health Protection, a new body which will respond to health threats including infectious diseases, pandemics and biological weapons.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding [Video]

Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the appointment of Tory peer and businesswoman Baroness Harding to run the newly created National Institute for Health Protection.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

Coronavirus: Local lockdown in Oldham would be 'catastrophic'

 The council leader says a Leicester-style lockdown could devastate businesses in the town.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Local restrictions eased in Leicester as other regions face potential return to lockdown

 Oldham reportedly 48 hours from severe lockdown as Northern Ireland mulls nationwide restrictions
Independent

'I don't know if there would be a town to come back to': Threatened local lockdown would cripple Oldham for years, residents fear

 Worries about economic catastrophe and rising community tensions if infection-hit borough has to shut down for second time
Independent
Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Oldham, Pendle and Rochdaleare among the places recording a rise.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

A-Level results: Manchester mayor Andy Burnham slams 'biggest single act of levelling down this country has ever seen'

 Mayor of Greater Manchester says he's considering legal action over the 'discriminatory' system
Independent

Coronavirus: Andy Burnham says supermarkets should do more on masks

 Greater Manchester's mayor says supermarkets should hire more security staff to enforce the rules.
BBC News

Teenage boy shot and found in road in Bury

 He is in hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a shooting in Bury, Greater Manchester.
BBC News

Lorry fire closes M62 in Greater Manchester

 The vehicle went up in flames on the M62 near Rochdale, causing serious disruption.
BBC News

Platforms successfully stopped a lame COVID conspiracy video from going viral

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

One of the more hopeful developments at tech platforms this year has been their investment in removing..
The Verge
Minute's silence for derailment victims held in Aberdeen [Video]

Minute's silence for derailment victims held in Aberdeen

A minute's silence has been held at Aberdeen railway station for the three victims of the Stonehaven train derailment. The families of the victims, along with local politicians and representatives from the emergency services, laid wreaths in their memory before observing the silence.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:26Published
First Minister attends Edinburgh Waverley minute's silence [Video]

First Minister attends Edinburgh Waverley minute's silence

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has joined politicians, transport officials and the public during a minute's silence at Edinburgh Waverley station to remember the victims of the Stonehaven train derailment.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Labour demand government plan for evictions ban end [Video]

Labour demand government plan for evictions ban end

Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has urged the government to publish plans for the end of the temporary evictions ban - which expires on Sunday. She called for an extension to the ban to give the government time to introduce measures.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:51Published

aedailydotnetuk

aedailydotnetuk Coronavirus LIVE: Matt Hancock refuses to rule out full lockdown in Oldham as town teeters on the brink https://t.co/PiRCIRA0Ob 1 hour ago

JmJohnpj

September Rising 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/Mh4XDaK8yB Coronavirus LIVE: Matt Hancock refuses to rule out full lockdown in Oldham as town teeters on the brink. 4 hours ago

battifund1

Rosetta Ceesay RT @MENnewsdesk: BREAKING: Matt Hancock refuses to rule out local lockdown for Oldham https://t.co/LsxKe88nZ3 4 hours ago

MENnewsdesk

Manchester News MEN BREAKING: Matt Hancock refuses to rule out local lockdown for Oldham https://t.co/LsxKe88nZ3 4 hours ago


Burnham calls for clarity as Hancock defends northern England lockdown [Video]

Burnham calls for clarity as Hancock defends northern England lockdown

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called for detail when theGovernment makes announcements concerning localised lockdowns, after it wasconfirmed certain restrictions have been reimposed in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown [Video]

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Hancock announces new lockdown measures in the North [Video]

Hancock announces new lockdown measures in the North

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that from midnight tonight, people in Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire who live in different households will be banned from..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:58Published