Frosh still moving ahead with lawsuit

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:16s - Published 2 days ago

AND HOW THEY WILL IMPACT THEUPCOMING ELECTION.

He andpresident trump have set outdeliberately and openly to tryand undermine mail-in votingfor the november election”PREVENT THAT FROM HAPPENING,MARYLAND'S ATTORNEY GENERAL ISJOINING MORE THAN A DOZENOTHER STATES IN FILING ALAWSUIT AGAINST THE POSTALSERVICE.

WMAR-2 NEWS ERINMACPHERSON JOINS US LIVE FROMTHE MAIN POST OFFICE INBALTIMORE.

ERIN?THIS LAWSUIT STATES THECHANGES PUT IN PLACE BY THE USPOSTMASTER GENERAL VIOLATEFEDERAL LAWS AND VOTERSCONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS -- SOTHESE STATE'S ATTORNEYS AREPUSHING FOR THE POSTAL SERVICETO BE RESTORED.

POSTMASTERGENERAL LOUIS DEJOY RESPONDEDTO THE CONCERNS FROM THECOMMUNITY YESTERDAY.

HERELEASED A STATEMENT SAYINGTHE PLANS TO CUT POST OFFICEHOURS - REMOVE MAIL PROCESSINGEQUIPMENT AND BLUE COLLECTIONMAILBOXES AS WELL AS CLOSEMAIL PROCESSING FACILITIESWILL NOT HAPPEN UNTIL AFTERTHE ELECTION... AT THEEARLIEST.

DEJOY ALSO STRESSEDOVERTIME WILL BE APPROVED ONAN AS NEEDED BASIS ANDSTARTING OCTOBER FIRSTADDITIONAL RESOURCES WILL BEON STANDBY TO MAKE SURE ALLMAIL ARRIVES WHEN IT'SSUPPOSED TO.

MARYLAND STATEATTORNEY GENERAL BRIAN FROSHSAYS THERE'S ALREADY BEENMAJOR DELAYS IN MAIL DELIVERYACROSS THE COUNTRY -- AND HEDOESN'T BELIEVE THAT WILL END.UNION LEADERS FOR POSTALWORKERS CONFIRMED EARLIER INTHE WEEK - SIX SORTINGMACHINES HAVE ALREADY BEENPULLED FROM BALTIMORE AND THEINCOMING MAIL FACILITY INLINTHICUM CAUSING MAJOR DELAYS-- AND A PUSH TO LIMITOVERTIME HAS ALSO BACKEDTHINGS UP.

612“Nothing willchange because of hisstatement unless he is sincereand wants to help allow theircitizens to vote by mail inthe middle of this pandemic.

627“If theythat we can workout asettlement, we can workout asettlement very quickly.

FROSHSAYS HE PLANS ON FILING AMOTION TO THE COURT IN TNEXT FEW DAYS.

LIVE -