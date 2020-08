Yes, AOC Nominated Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden, But Here’s Why Veuer - Duration: 01:12s - Published 11 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:12s - Published Yes, AOC Nominated Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden, But Here’s Why It may have seemed like a moment of defiance and division, but this is the reason Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Bernie Sanders during the Democratic National Convention. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources AOC 'snubs' Joe Biden in speech nominating Bernie Sanders in 90-second appearance Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a snub to Joe Biden when she delivered a speech endorsing her...

Independent - Published 16 hours ago







Tweets about this 🐨 ⚡Brooklyn Girl 🐘🦅🇺🇸 ...many were confused when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave a speech nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders instead. But… https://t.co/t57SdVb2a0 6 minutes ago D. Crandall "Ocasio-Cortez did not mention Biden in her speech and instead formally nominated Senator Bernie Sanders, touting t… https://t.co/92Es8jYUPA 7 minutes ago inkjetblue @GeraldoRivera DEMOCRAT just nominated White Guy Bernie Sanders instead of other White Guy Uranium Joe. @dbongino 24 minutes ago Kyle Hawkins Don't get me wrong, I would have LOVED to see Bernie Sanders nominated instead of Joe Biden, but even if it were hi… https://t.co/KF4YuC7xV1 45 minutes ago Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @NRepublican2020: "Ocasio-Cortez did not mention Biden in her speech and instead formally nominated Senator Bernie Sanders" FoxNews The… 2 hours ago Lisa🦄🌈🐾 Goody - since AOC nominated Bernie Sanders instead of #BidenHarris2020 maybe now the Trump campaign and the GOP wil… https://t.co/v2a8rPrCsX 2 hours ago Norma Sinclair RT @revrrlewis: After the big confusion last night, I would think a news reporter would say more than AOC "didn't even mention Biden's name… 2 hours ago Karen G. “@AOC Ocasio-Cortez did not mention @JoeBiden in her speech and instead formally nominated Senator Bernie Sanders,… https://t.co/rrXobQcz4O 3 hours ago