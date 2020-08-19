Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SSR death probe: Bihar DGP says Rhea Chakraborty has 'no stature' | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:53s - Published
SSR death probe: Bihar DGP says Rhea Chakraborty has 'no stature' | Oneindia News

SSR death probe: Bihar DGP says Rhea Chakraborty has 'no stature' | Oneindia News

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey sparked a controversy after he said that actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is an accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has no stature to comment on the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He furtehr said that it was due to the Bihar govt that Sushant had hope for justice.

#CBIforSSR #SushantSingh #JusticeForSSR


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

SSR death case: Tejashwi Yadav welcomes SC verdict recommending CBI probe [Video]

SSR death case: Tejashwi Yadav welcomes SC verdict recommending CBI probe

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader welcomed the Supreme Court verdict recommending CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. "I welcome the Supreme Court..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond [Video]

SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Bihar Govt says 'stand vindicated' | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Bihar Govt says 'stand vindicated' | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, rejecting Rhea Chakraborty's plea.Minutes after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to investigate the case into the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published