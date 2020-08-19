SSR death probe: Bihar DGP says Rhea Chakraborty has 'no stature' | Oneindia News

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey sparked a controversy after he said that actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is an accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has no stature to comment on the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He furtehr said that it was due to the Bihar govt that Sushant had hope for justice.

