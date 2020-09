Some Mississippi flag options are memorable Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:33s - Published 2 weeks ago Some Mississippi flag options are memorable The Mississippi Flag Commission has more than 1,000 submissions to consider in the coming weeks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE DESIGN SUBMITTED BY THEPUBLIC THE MISSISSIPPI FLAGCOMMISSION HAS MORE THAN 1,000SUBMISSIONS TO GO THROUGH IN THENEXT STEP TO CHOOSING A DESIGNFOR THE NEW MISSISSIPPI STATEFLAG THE MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENTOF ARCHIVES AND HISTORY PUT ACALL OUT LAST MONTH FOR THESESUBMISSIONS AND THE PEOPLEDELIVERED TO BE SUBMITTED THEDESIGN HAD TO HAVE THE WORDS INGOD WE TRUST AND IT COULD NOTHAVE THE CONFEDERATE BATTLEEMBLEM AND THE DESIGN SO MANY OFTHE FLAGS SUBMISSIONS FEATUREFAMILIAR THINGS THE MISSISSIPPISTATE SEAL STARS AND STRIPES ANDMAGNOLIA FLOWER.THERE ARE ALSO SOME GUITARSGIVING HOMAGE TO THE STATE’SBIRTHPLACE OF THE BLUESREPUTATION AND FLAGS FEATURINGCATFISH.HOWEVER, THERE ARE SOME UNIQUESUBMISSIONS.ONE HAS A CARAMEL CAKE IN THECENTER AND OKAY, WE CAN ARGUETHAT COULD BE THE STATE CAKE.THERE’S ALSO A FLAG FEATURINGCRAWFISH AND BEER A VIRALTOUCHDOWN VICTORY MOMENT FROMTHE EGG BOWL HAS SPREAD OVER ONEFLAG SUBMISSION AND THERE AREOBVIOUSLY LOTS OF HUNTERS IN OURSTATE BECAUSE A LOT OF PEOPLESEND AND DESIGNS WITH BIG BUCKSON THEM.THERE’S EVEN A DEPICTION OFJESUS GIVING IT TWO THUMBS UP.SO THE COMMISSION OBVIOUSLY HASTHEIR WORK CUT OUT FOR THEMCHOOSING A DESIGN AND THERE AREONCE AGAIN ASKING FOR YOUR HELP.GO TO THEIR WEBSITE AND PICKYOUR FAVORITE 25 SUBMISSIONS BYCLICKING ON THE HEART BUTTONEMBEDDED IN EACH IMAGE.THE COMMISSION HAS UNTILSEPTEMBER 14TH TO CHOOSE ADESIGN AND VOTERS WILL VOTE FOROR AGAINST IT ON THE NOVEMBERBALLOT.





