Joshua Spears #FREEBRITNEY RT @yashar: Britney Spears is seeking to make changes to her conservatorship...one of the bigger changes is she doesn't want her father hav… 20 minutes ago
Stiflers Mom ✊🏾🖤 RT @spearsweetie: Jamie Spears calling the free britney movement a joke only for Britney herself to file a legal document saying she doesn’… 33 minutes ago
BenBen RT @BritneyPress: 🚨 BREAKING NEWS: According to TMZ, Britney Spears will start a new court battle to remove her father Jamie Spears out of… 45 minutes ago
The Dealer Britney Spears Doesn’t Want Dad To Regain Conservatorship https://t.co/Tmj84Uze80 3 hours ago
Capital FM Kenya RT @TheSauceKe: Singer Britney Spears doesn’t want her father to be her sole conservator https://t.co/75oVkZguKI 5 hours ago
The Sauce Singer Britney Spears doesn’t want her father to be her sole conservator https://t.co/75oVkZguKI 5 hours ago
Vishal verma Britney doesn't want father to take control of her life anymore https://t.co/NDxGdNijsM Britney Spears doesn't want… https://t.co/KY2K0WGg4C 7 hours ago
Marxoxo ଘ(੭*ˊᵕˋ)੭* ̀ˋ Britney Spears said in court she doesn’t want to perform anymore wow she went out so gracefully I’m so glad I got t… https://t.co/bFTCUsXWv2 8 hours ago
Britney Spears wants father removed as sole conservatorBritney Spears has sought to have her father replaced as the sole conservator of her estate.
Britney Spears only went out clubbing 'twice' during her four years of living in Las VegasBritney Spears has revealed that she only went out clubbing twice during her four years of living in Las Vegas.
Britney Spears only partied twice when living in Las VegasBritney Spears doesn't go out clubbing very often and hasn't been to a "huge party" for four years.