Britney Spears wants father removed as sole conservator

Britney Spears has sought to have her father replaced as the sole conservator of her estate.


Britney Spears asks court to remove dad's control over personal life

 The singer's father Jamie has acted as her legal conservator for 12 years.
Britney Spears seeks to drop father Jamie Spears as sole conservator of her estate

 The long, twisty case of Britney Spears' conservatorship took another turn with word she wants to drop her father as sole guardian of her estate.
Britney Spears Wants Father Jamie Removed as Sole Conservator

 Britney Spears is looking to make some big changes to her conservatorship -- and she's firmly against her father, Jamie, continuing to run the whole show...
Britney Spears only went out clubbing 'twice' during her four years of living in Las Vegas [Video]

Britney Spears only went out clubbing 'twice' during her four years of living in Las Vegas

Britney Spears has revealed that she only went out clubbing twice during her four years of living in Las Vegas.

Britney Spears Wants Father Jamie Removed as Sole Conservator

Britney Spears is looking to make some big changes to her conservatorship -- and she's firmly against...
Britney Spears only partied twice when living in Las Vegas [Video]

Britney Spears only partied twice when living in Las Vegas

Britney Spears doesn't go out clubbing very often and hasn't been to a "huge party" for four years.

Britney Spears had 1m legal bill [Video]

Britney Spears had 1m legal bill

Britney Spears' spending for 2019 included over $1 million on legal bills.

Crossroads film nerves led to acne break-out for Britney Spears [Video]

Crossroads film nerves led to acne break-out for Britney Spears

Britney Spears has shared that she was so nervous while shooting her movie debut in 2002's Crossroads she that ended up battling acne.

