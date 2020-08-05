Britney Spears wants father removed as sole conservator
Britney Spears has sought to have her father replaced as the sole conservator of her estate.
Britney Spears only went out clubbing 'twice' during her four years of living in Las VegasBritney Spears has revealed that she only went out clubbing twice during her four years of living in Las Vegas.
Kamdokht_MZ RT @TMZ: Britney Spears Wants Father Jamie Removed as Sole Conservator https://t.co/7YidL0HTcJ 43 seconds ago
nonename RT @nytimes: Britney Spears, who has lived under a court-monitored conservatorship since 2008, has asked for substantial changes in the arr… 2 minutes ago
Shark Radio Network RT @opulent_usa: https://t.co/raSegClvIa Britney Spears Wants Father Jamie Removed as Sole Conservator https://t.co/AJLv7DGUQX 9 minutes ago
www.opulentusa.org https://t.co/raSegClvIa Britney Spears Wants Father Jamie Removed as Sole Conservator https://t.co/AJLv7DGUQX 9 minutes ago
Britney Spears only partied twice when living in Las VegasBritney Spears doesn't go out clubbing very often and hasn't been to a "huge party" for four years.
Britney Spears had 1m legal billBritney Spears' spending for 2019 included over $1 million on legal bills.
Crossroads film nerves led to acne break-out for Britney SpearsBritney Spears has shared that she was so nervous while shooting her movie debut in 2002's Crossroads she that ended up battling acne.