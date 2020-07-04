Global  
 

Alan Dershowitz says he and his wife got massages from Jeffrey Epstein's masseuses

Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Defense attorney Alan Dershowitz says he and his wife got massages from billionaire, convicted sex offender, and alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's masseuses.

"My wife and I both got a massage.

Mine was a kind of shoulder and back massage.

And yes, I kept my shorts on.

And it was by a middle aged, Eastern European professional therapist.

My wife also had a massage by a professional therapist.

Let me be very categorical: I've never had an erotic massage or a “happy ending” massage, or anything inappropriate or improper, period.

But yes, I did have a massage.

I volunteered that.

And I have not refused to answer a single question by anybody in the media because I have nothing to hide.

I've laid it all out.

Nobody would know I had a massage if I hadn't volunteered and said it.

I want the whole truth to come out.

I don't want a partial truth to come out.

Yes, I had a massage.

No, I didn't have sex.

No, I never met this woman.

No, I never had an erotic massage.

That's the truth."


