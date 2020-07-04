Alan Dershowitz says he and his wife got massages from Jeffrey Epstein's masseuses

Defense attorney Alan Dershowitz says he and his wife got massages from billionaire, convicted sex offender, and alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's masseuses.

"My wife and I both got a massage.

Mine was a kind of shoulder and back massage.

And yes, I kept my shorts on.

And it was by a middle aged, Eastern European professional therapist.

My wife also had a massage by a professional therapist.

Let me be very categorical: I've never had an erotic massage or a “happy ending” massage, or anything inappropriate or improper, period.

But yes, I did have a massage.

I volunteered that.

And I have not refused to answer a single question by anybody in the media because I have nothing to hide.

I've laid it all out.

Nobody would know I had a massage if I hadn't volunteered and said it.

I want the whole truth to come out.

I don't want a partial truth to come out.

Yes, I had a massage.

No, I didn't have sex.

No, I never met this woman.

No, I never had an erotic massage.

That's the truth."