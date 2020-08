Local 3rd grader needs help with Google homepage art Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published 4 minutes ago Local 3rd grader needs help with Google homepage art A local third grader needs your help getting her drawing on the Google home page. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GOOGLE HOME PAGE! THIS ISSOFIA'S ART-- IT FEATURESTHEGOOGLE LETTERS AS DIFFERENTCREATURES TALKING ABOUT TRADINGFOR A PEANUT.SOFIA GOES TO INDIAN SPRINGSSCHOOL-- NORTH OF THE VALLEY.SHE BEAT OUT ALL THE OTHER KIDSIN NEVADA-- IN THE 'DOODLE FORGOOGLE' CONTEST.NOW SHE NEEDS YOUR VOTE TOBECOME ONE OF THE TOP FIVENATIONAL FINALISTS.IF YOU WANT TO CAST YOUR VOTE -WE WILL POST A LINK ON KTNV DOTCOM.THE SECRETS TO GETTING BIG





