8:30 a.m. COVID-19 update

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ROWLANDS NEWSCHOPPER 9 BACK TOYOU IN THE STUDIO.I THINK SO MUCH SOME JOHNSONCOUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S NOWPLAN TO START THE YEAR WITH ALLTHE VIRTUAL LEARNING AND NOEXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIESINCLUDING ATHLETICS.IT’S ALL BECAUSE OF COVID-19.GIVE ME SIGHS MARTIN AUGUSTINEIS LIVE THIS MORNING MARTIN.IT’S REALLY TOUGH NEWS FORSTUDENTS PARENTS AND TEACHERSCOURSE FOR EVERYBODY.GOOD MORNING.YEAH, IT CERTAINLY IS THERE AREKIDS THAT WANT TO GO TO SCHOOL.THEY WANT TO TAKE PART THOSEACTIVITIES AND WANT TO PLAYTHOSE SPORTS, BUT THE POSITIVETEST RATE FOR COVID-19 ACROSSJOHNSON COUNTY JUST TOODANGEROUS FOR MANY EDUCATORS.SO AMONG THE CONSEQUENCES INSOME CASES FALL SPORTS FOR THETIME BEING THE STADIUM HERE ATSHAWNEE MISSION NORTH IS GOINGTO GO QUIET NOW THE SHAWNEEMISSION IN DESOTO SCHOOLDISTRICTS ARE GOING TO START THESCHOOL YEAR WITH ONLINEINSTRUCTION FOR ALL GRADELEVELS, AND THERE WILL BE NOACTIVITIES NOR ATHLETICS FOR NOWMORE ON THAT IN A MOMENT.EDGERTON SCHOOLS WILL BEGIN THEYEAR ONLINE FOR MIDDLE AND HIGHSCHOOL STUDENTS WITH REMOTEACTIVITIES.ONLY SHAWNEE MISSIONSUPERINTENDENT.MIKE FULTON SAYING, PLEASE KNOWTHIS IS NOT THE OUTCOME ANY OFUS.HOPE FOR WE MISS OUR STUDENTSAND CAN’T WAIT TO BE BACKTOGETHER WITH THEM.SO IF THE FALL SPORTS ANDACTIVITIES ARE SHUT DOWN WHAT’SGOING ON HERE AT THE FOOTBALLSTADIUM?WELL, THAT’S THE FOOTBALL TEAMPRACTISING.THERE’S A CROSS-COUNTRY TEAMPRACTICING HERE AND NEARBY THEMARCHING BAND IS SHAWNEE MISSIONNORTH IS REHEARSING.THE SHUTDOWN DOESN’T GO INTOEFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY’S REHEARSALSAND PRACTICES ARE COMPLETE ANDWE DO NEED TO POINT SOMETHINGOUT THAT THE SHAWNEE MISSIONSCHOOL DISTRICT’S WORKING WITHTHE KANSAS STATE HIGH SCHOOLACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION FOR APROCEDURE ON WHAT TO DO TORESTART FALL SPORTS ANDACTIVITIES IF THOSE VIRUSNUMBERS GET TO BE MUCH MOREACCEPTABLE RATE A LOT LESSDANGEROUS.THAT BEING SAID THE DISTRICT’SALSO WORKING WITH THE KANSASSTATE HIGH SCHOOL ACTIVITIESASSOCIATION ON WHAT TO DO IFTHEY MOVE FALL SPORTS SPORTS ANDACTIVITIES TO THE SPRING.REPORTING LIVE MARTIN AUGUSTINEKMBC 9 NEWS.ALL RIGHT.THANKS SO MUCH PARTNER.WELL THIS JUST IN BIG NEWS FORKANSAS CITY’S NELSON-ATKINSMUSEUM OF ART.THE MUSEUM WILL REOPEN TO THEPUBLIC NEXT MONTH ON SATURDAY.SEPTEMBER 12TH.NATION WILL STILL BE FREE, BUTTHE MUSEUM WILL USE TIMETICKETING THEIR LIMIT THE NUMBEROF GUESTS AND KEEP UP WITHSOCIAL DISTANCING THE MUSEUMSHUT DOWN TO MARCH BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS CASESARE STILL ON THE RISE IN OUR TWOSTATES, MISSOURI IS REPORTINGNEARLY 800 NEW CASES.WE GET AN UPDATE FROM KANSASTODAY THE PAST COUP WEEKS,KANSAS AND MISSOURI HAVE BEENWRIGHT AROUND A 10% POSITIVITYRATE RIGHT NOW KANSAS IS AT 12AND A HALF PERCENT, MISSOURI ISAT 9.8 PERCENT ACCORDING TOJOHNS HOPKINS.SEE THERE AMONG 34 STATES ABOVETHE RECOMMENDED RATE OF FIVEPERCENT OR LOWER.THE COORDINATOR OF THE WHITEHOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE.IS THAT WITH HEALTHRECOMMENDATIONS FOR MISSOURI?DR. DEBORAH BIRX MET WITHGOVERNOR MIKE PARSON AND HEALTHOFFICIALS TO TALK ABOUT SLOWINGTHE SPREAD OF COVID-19.DR. BURKE STRESS THE IMPORTANCEOF MASS SOCIAL DISTANCING ANDAVOIDING BIG PARTIES EVEN FAMILYGATHERINGS I KNOW WE ALL WANT TOBELIEVE OUR FAMILY MEMBERS.OUR NEIGHBORS COULDN’T POSSIBLYHAVE COVID I CAN TELL YOU ACROSSTHE UNITED STATES THAT THEY DO.AND IT DOESN’T MATTER IF YOU’REIN A RURAL AREA OR AN URBAN AREATHEY DO THEY DON’T KNOW THEY’REINFECTED AND THEY’RE INSPREADING THE VIRUS TO OTHERS.DR. BURKE’S ALSO SAID SHE FAVORSA STATEWIDE MASK MANDATE ISTHERE HE DOESN’T HAVE ONEGOVERNOR PARSONS GIVEN NOINDICATION.HE’LL ORDER ONE.HE SAYS THE COUNTIES WITH HIGHPOSITIVITY RATES ALREADY REQUIREMASS STUDENTS BEGIN TO MOVE BACKINTO THE RESIDENCE HALLS ATROCKHURST UNIVERSITY THIS WEEKWITH THE FALL SEMESTER BEGINNINGON MONDAY CAME EAST HAS METEVANS IS ON THE CAMPUS THISMORNING WITH LOOK AT NEWPROTOCOLS PROCEDURES IN PLACETHERE.JUST LIKE IT COLLEGES ANDUNIVERSITIES ALL ACROSS OUR AREAAND ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY THISFALL SEMESTER AT ROCKHURSTUNIVERSITY.IT WILL BE UNLIKE ANY OTHER WITHUNIVERSITY LEADERS ASKING THATTHEIR STUDENTS THEIR STAFFINGTHEIR FACULTY PAY EXTRA CLOSEATTENTION TO THEIR HEALTH EVERYDAY TO HAND HYGIENE AND APHYSICAL DISTANCE E THERE ARESIGNS ALL ACROSS CAMPUS HUNDREDSOF THEM REMINDING THE STUDENTSAND THE STAFF ABOUT THESE NEWSAFETY PROTOCOLS IN PLACE FORTHE FALL SEMESTER, FOR EXAMPLE,EACH STUDENT AND EMPLOYEE WILLBE REQUIRED TO COMPLETE A HEALTHSCREENING AT THE START OF EVERYDAY.EVERYONE WILL BE REQUIRED TOWEAR MASKS INSIDE BUILDINGS HEREON CAMPUS AND ALL THE HAVE BEENREDESIGNED TO MAKE SURE NO SEATSARE CLOSER THAN SIX FEET LONGWITH ALL OF THESE CHANGES ABOUT40% OF THE CLASSES WILL BEONLINE AND MANY MORE WILL BEHYBRID ONLINE AND IN PERSON WEKIND OF APPROACH THAT THAT WE’REENCOURAGING FACULTY TO THINK OFTHIS AS TEACHING AN ONLINE CLASSWITH FACE-TO-FACE COMPONENTS IFTHEY ARE FACE TO FACE THAT WAYTHEY CAN PIVOT AT A MOMENT’SNOTICE IF WE HAVE TO CLOSECAMPUS FOR THOSE STUDENTS MOVINGINTO THE RESIDENCE HALLS HEREROCKERS UNIVERSITY THIS WEEKTHERE’S A THINGS THE COLLEGE HASBEEN DOING EXAMPLE INSTEAD OFHAVING JUST A COUPLE OF DAYS FORTHOSE STUDENTS TO GET ALL THEIRSTUFF IN THEY’VE MOVED THAT OVERTHE COURSE OF FIVE DAYS.SO THERE’S NOT AS MANY STUDENTSTRYING TO MOVE IN TO THE DORMSIN A SINGLE DAY ON TOP OF THAT.NO VISITORS WILL BE ALLOWEDINSIDE THE DORMS DIE.HALLS WILL BE SERVING ALL OF THEMEALS AND BOXES AND THEY’REASKING THAT THE STUDENTS LIVEAROUND CAMPUS TO TAKE THOSEMEALS BACK TO THEIR DORM ROOMSAND EAT THEM.THEY’RE ALSO THERE IS A BLOCK OFROOMS THAT IS SET ASIDE ASQUARANTINE ROOMS IN CASE ASTUDENT CONTRACTS COVID-19 ORCASE THAT COME IN CLOSE CONTACTWITH SOMEONE WITH COVID-19 ANDTHEY NEED TO QUARANTINE FOR ACO





