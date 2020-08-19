Global  
 

Fire breaks out at a Texas industrial facility

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Fire breaks out at a Texas industrial facility

Fire breaks out at a Texas industrial facility

A large fire rages Wednesday at a Poly-America manufacturing plant in Grand Prairie, Texas.


Texas

Smoke plumes rise from Texas plastics plant fire

 A fire at a plastics plant near Dallas sent up a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles. (Aug. 19)
 
USATODAY.com

Grand Prairie, Texas


TopShelf_912

IAmTopShelf RT @LindseyMastis: #ABC7AlertDesk: I'm looking at our satellite feeds and seeing this massive blaze in Grand Prairie, Texas. According to o… 8 hours ago

LindseyMastis

Lindsey Mastis #ABC7AlertDesk: I'm looking at our satellite feeds and seeing this massive blaze in Grand Prairie, Texas. According… https://t.co/3nHOnUnMi6 8 hours ago


Grand Prairie Fire: Weather Satellite Shows Smoke Moving Southwest Across Texas

Grand Prairie Fire: Weather Satellite Shows Smoke Moving Southwest Across Texas

Huge flames and smoke are pouring from an industrial fire in Grand Prairie so much so that the dark smoke could be seen on weather satellite images Wednesday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:42Published
Industrial Fire Continues To Send Smoke & Flames Into The Texas Sky

Industrial Fire Continues To Send Smoke & Flames Into The Texas Sky

Industrial Fire Continues To Send Smoke & Flames Into The Texas Sky

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:19Published