Ozzy Osbourne slams 'dirty' face tattoos
Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne has slammed "dirty" face tattoos and admitted he doesn't approve of "anything above the collar".
Ozzy Osbourne gave up on 'painful' sleeve tattoo plansOzzy Osbourne has found when it comes to tattoos he has limits in his old age.
Sharon Osbourne: 'Ozzy biopic will be R-rated'Sharon Osbourne has revealed that the Ozzy Biopic will be R Rated and suitable for adults only.
Ozzy Osbourne doesn't believe in the afterlifeOzzy Osbourne insists he doesn't believe in the afterlife but thinks a "spirit world" could exist.