'Stranger Things' Creators Matt and Ross Duffer Talk Departure From Halloween Spookiness | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:24s - Published 7 minutes ago 'Stranger Things' Creators Matt and Ross Duffer Talk Departure From Halloween Spookiness | THR News Creators Matt and Ross Duffer discuss with The Hollywood Reporter the third season's departure from Halloween spookiness, its breakout stars Dacre Montgomery and Maya Hawke and plans for season four — and beyond. 0

The Stranger Things Creators Have Good News About the Future of the Show Stranger Things is not going anywhere anytime soon--other than Russia, of course. While Matt and Ross...

