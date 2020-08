Trump Praises Far-Right Extremist On GOP Primary Win Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:55s - Published 3 minutes ago Trump Praises Far-Right Extremist On GOP Primary Win Laura Loomer has built her profile through hate speech that got her banned from social media platforms. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend [MUSIC PLAYING]





You Might Like Related news from verified sources Trump Praises Laura Loomer for GOP Primary Win President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Laura Loomer on her GOP primary win in a...

Newsmax - Published 7 hours ago





Tweets about this