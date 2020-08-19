DNC breakfast urges unity moving forward

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:12s - Published 5 minutes ago

AND THIS MORNING... VERMONTSENATOR BERNIE SANDERS AND NEWJERSEY SENATOR CORY BOOKERJOINED DELEGATES FROM FIVEMIDWESTERN STATES TO KICK OFFDAY-THREE OF THE DEMOCRATICNATIONAL CONVENTION.OUR RYANJENKINS GIVES US AN UPDATE ONWHAT WAS SAID AT THE VIRTUALBREAKFAST.Two former 2020 presidentialhopefuls ... Now encouragingpolitical organizers anddelegates to get out andmobilize their communities tovote for democraticpresidential candidate JoeBiden We still are a nationwhere the 'Power of thePeople' is greater than the'people in power.'SENATOR CORYBOOKER -- SHARING A STORYABOUT HIS OWN CHILDHOOD WHENVOLUNTEERS HELPED HIS FAMILYFIGHT SYSTEMIC RACISM IN THE1960'S.

I'm sitting here todaybecause years before I wasborn there was a white man ona couch who when his countrywas in a moral moment, hedidn't allow his inability todo everything to stop him fromdoing something for the causeof his country.BOOKER'S STORYAIMED TO ENCOURAGE DELEGATESFROM WISCONSIN, MICHIGAN,MINNESOTA AND NORTH AND SOUTHDAKOTA -- TO MOBILIZE WITHINTHEIR NEIGHBORHOODS AND IGNITEA PASSION FOR CAMPAIGNORGANIZING AHEAD OF THE 2020ELECTION.We are in that moralmoment again, all of us, theactivist on this call, we haveto ignite the urgency inothers who are sitting on thesidelines.SENATOR BERNIESANDERS -- TELLING DEMOCRATSIT'S TIME TO DO EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE TO ENSURE BIDEN'SSUCCESS OVER PRESIDENT TRUMP.It is absolutely imperativethat all of us work together,reach out to our neighbors,our friends and our co-workersand defeat Trump.SANDERS SAYSDEMOCRATS MUST ALSO FOCUS ONTHE PUSH FOR POLICIESSURROUNDING INCOMEINEQUALITIES, RACIAL ANDCRIMINAL JUSTICE, AND CLIMATECHANGE The day after theelection, we've got to rallythe American people to createan agenda that works for ALLand not just largecorporations and the onepercent.: WisconsinCongressman Mark Pocan alsospoke this morning - he wasthe only Wisconsin lawmakerfeatured at today's virtualbreakfast.

He encouragedattendees to vote early toavoid any issues submittingabsentee ballots.

Reporting inMilwaukee, I'm Ryan Jenkins.