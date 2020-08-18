Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Dr. Jill Biden made a personal pitch for her husband, concluding the second night of the Democratic Convention.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Why Jill Biden is confident her husband will win the election

 Jill Biden delivered her Democratic National Convention​ speech Tuesday night from the Delaware high school where she once taught.
CBS News

Jill Biden says Joe Biden "has the character to lead us forward" after DNC nomination

 Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, talks to "CBS This Morning" about why she thinks her husband has what it takes to lead the..
CBS News

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Election 2020: St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman cast vote as delegate at DNC [Video]

Election 2020: St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman cast vote as delegate at DNC

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman talks to ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain about casting a vote as a delegate during the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:11Published

Joe Biden recommits to ending fossil fuel subsidies after platform confusion

 Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez addresses the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention at its hosting site on..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Highlights of Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention: Old Friendships, Healthcare, and National Security

Highlights of Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention: Old Friendships, Healthcare, and National Security The second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) was filled with several highs and lows....
HNGN - Published

MSNBC Edges CNN With Most Viewers for Monday’s Democratic National Convention

MSNBC Edges CNN With Most Viewers for Monday’s Democratic National Convention MSNBC won during the one hour of Monday night’s Democratic National Convention that all three major...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPR


Democrats bring together party stalwarts and up-and-coming leaders to nominate Joe Biden

On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, two former presidents, young activists and...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: [VIDEO] Highlights from the Democratic National Convention: Night 1 | via @nytimes https://t.co/aeuvAgnw26 https://t.co/LV7… 3 minutes ago

JoZPina

Giuseppina 👩🏻‍🏭✍⚖ (Zorro's 🗡) 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇮🇹🆘 RT @ddale8: Here are the "highlights" (most of the program) for the third night of the Democratic National Convention, which starts at 9 PM… 3 minutes ago

ecinaj_m

j.Marie Democrats Announce Highlights for Night Three of the 2020 Democratic National Convention: “Uniting America”… https://t.co/3iO7oGcWzZ 19 minutes ago

Stephan47228387

Grumpybikerbear RT @hergitpa: For those who missed the Democratic National Convention last night here are the highlights. https://t.co/YBe1J0f8O1 30 minutes ago

AnimalMemorial

AnimalMemorial RT @UnivisionNews: #JoeBiden was officially nominated for president during the second night of the Democratic National Convention. His wife… 43 minutes ago

UnivisionNews

Univision News #JoeBiden was officially nominated for president during the second night of the Democratic National Convention. His… https://t.co/ntzoCZs3kr 1 hour ago

xjose_correax

new account RT @NBCPolitics: 10 highlights from night 2 of the Democratic National Convention https://t.co/r6sIizZsCO 3 hours ago

xjose_correax

new account RT @NBCNews: Watch the top moments from the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. https://t.co/o1551AIujV 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dina Titus joins 13 Action News after DNC Day 2 [Video]

Dina Titus joins 13 Action News after DNC Day 2

Rep. Dina Titus joined 13 Action News Tuesday night after Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 05:21Published
Baltimore Council President Brandon Scott Appears During Roll Call At Democratic National Convention Tuesday Night [Video]

Baltimore Council President Brandon Scott Appears During Roll Call At Democratic National Convention Tuesday Night

Baltimore City Council President and mayoral candidate Brandon Scott represented Maryland Tuesday night during the roll call at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:45Published
Joe Biden Officially Nominated In Second Night Of Democratic National Convention [Video]

Joe Biden Officially Nominated In Second Night Of Democratic National Convention

Joe Biden is officially the Democratic nominee for president. It was a virtual show of support during Tuesday's Democratic National Convention, and some Republicans played a prominent role; CBS2's Dick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published