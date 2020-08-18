Global  
 

Election 2020: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 04:44s - Published
Election 2020: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Election 2020: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

ABC Action News Political Expert Dr. Susan MacManus and ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St.

Germain discuss the highlights from night two of the Democratic National Convention and look ahead to night three.


Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Election 2020: St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman cast vote as delegate at DNC [Video]

Election 2020: St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman cast vote as delegate at DNC

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman talks to ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain about casting a vote as a delegate during the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:11Published
Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention [Video]

Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Dr. Jill Biden made a personal pitch for her husband, concluding the second night of the Democratic Convention.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:15Published

WFTS-TV WFTS-TV ABC affiliate in Tampa, Florida

Tracking the Tropics | August 19, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 19, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:25Published

MSNBC Edges CNN With Most Viewers for Monday’s Democratic National Convention

MSNBC Edges CNN With Most Viewers for Monday’s Democratic National Convention MSNBC won during the one hour of Monday night’s Democratic National Convention that all three major...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPR


Highlights of Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention: Old Friendships, Healthcare, and National Security

Highlights of Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention: Old Friendships, Healthcare, and National Security The second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) was filled with several highs and lows....
HNGN - Published

Democrats bring together party stalwarts and up-and-coming leaders to nominate Joe Biden

On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, two former presidents, young activists and...
CBS News - Published


DNC Day 2 names Biden as nominee [Video]

DNC Day 2 names Biden as nominee

Day two of the virtual Democratic National Convention wrapping up, in which Joe Biden officially became the nominee. Democrats now hard at work to show he can appeal to a large amount of supporters.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:23Published
Yes, AOC Nominated Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden, But Here’s Why [Video]

Yes, AOC Nominated Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden, But Here’s Why

It may have seemed like a moment of defiance and division, but this is the reason Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Bernie Sanders during the Democratic National Convention. Veuer’s Justin Kircher..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published
John Kasich Endorses Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention [Video]

John Kasich Endorses Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

The Republican and former Ohio Governor appeared at a literal crossroad to give his remarks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published