Sen. Smith raises concerns about USPS

Controversial postal changes are on hold but now an investigation is kicking off, hear what Senator Tina Smith has to say.

Katie lange.

Allet.

First tonight ?

"* u?

"*s senat tina smith is giving input after postmaster general louis dejoy announced all changes ?

*- including removing blue collection boxes and mail processing equipment ?

"* will e suspended until after the election.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco talked to the d?

"*f?

"*l leader about the measures she's taking to protect the postal service during a monumental election year.

She joins us live.

Isabella... what did smith tell you?

Senator tina smith has a lot of concerns about the man at the helm of the united states postal service.

She says dejoy has no experience running the post office.

When dejoy started to make changes... she teamed up with some of her colleagues and sent a letter to the u?

"*s?

General to investigate the changes and the impact they have on timely mail delivery.

S he also asked the inspector general to look into any potential conflicts of interest dejoy might have ?

"* since there are reports he owns stock in post office competitiors.

"well, i think we need to make sure that people can mail in their ballots and those ballots can get there on time ?

"* while we're working towards that goal ?

"* he's taking steps that reduce and slow down service ?

"* and that's exactly the wrong direction to go."

A few days after smith sent that letter... the inspector general opened a full investigation.

Live in thank you isabella.

Dejoy is scheduled to testify this friday before the senate homeland security and government oversight