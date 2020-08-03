Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carnival Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Carnival Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Carnival Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

On Thursday, a 10-day carnival will kick off in Madison as the coronavirus pandemic continues to present challenges to North Alabama.

Added within the past week!

Kissel entertainment held carnivals in north alabama throughout the summer..raising some safety concerns waay 31's sydney martin is live after asking community leaders about the carnival and learning more about the process it takes to happen.

Madison mayor paul finley and huntsville hospital c-e-o david spillers told me they are a bit concerned about the carnival..because if safety and cleaning protocols aren't followed- it could reverse the downward trend in coronavirus cases we are currently seeing...the trash pandas told me they believe the event is safe.

Paul finley, mayor of madison " we didn't have any say whether that was happening.

Does it concern us?

A little bit, but there has been events at the multi-use venue from the start."

Wednesday, madison mayor paul finley told me the city plans on closely monitoring the carnival very to make sure health guidelines are followed.

Huntsville hospital c-e-o david spillers told me he shared finley's concerns.

David spillers, huntsville hospital ceo david spillers, huntsville hospital ceo , " "if everybody just shows up and they forget everything we just talked about then we will have a problem."

Kissel entertianment obtained a business license from the city of madison.

Finley told me the city can pull that license at anytime, if inspectors believe the carnival isn't safe or following protocols.

Last month, madison county commission chairman, dale strong, voiced his concerns about this same carnival in other areas of north alabama.

Dale strong, madison county commission chairman " you put thousands of people in one location it's difficult to not have community spread."

The trash pandas sent me this statement.

It said there is no direct link to any coronavirus cases from other non- baseballl events held at the stadium this summer.

The team also wrote, "we feel confident that this ballpark fair will provide the same level of safety, and even more precautions will be in place to ensure rides, games and other activities are properly disinfected and cleaned."

End quote paul finley, mayor of madison "anytime we are bringing people together it has to be more of a concern than not, but again that's autonomous from us and we certainly hope as people go there and utilize that they do that in a safe, sanitized and distance way."

David spillers, huntsville hospital ceo "what you have to think about when you go to something like that is somebody you walk past is probably covid positive.

" now today, i reached out to commission chairman dale strong and he told me over the phone that he's concenred about the carnival and it's highly questionable if it's a prudent decision and is in the hands of the city of madison.

Live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.

Thanks sydeny.

The city of madison does lease the stadium and parking lot.

The city also profits off events held




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Carnival's Costa Cruises to resume sailing from Italy in September amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Italian government has given permission for cruising to start up again during the coronavirus...
USATODAY.com - Published

Cara Delevingne Posts Sweet Instagram Tribute for Margaret Qualley!

Cara Delevingne is showing her appreciation for Margaret Qualley! The 27-year-old Carnival Row...
Just Jared - Published

Notting Hill Carnival announces first ever digital line-up

For the first time in 54 years the celebrations are being held online due to the coronavirus...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

WanderNWoodsman

Woodsman/HumanWithCabinFever 🗺🌐🇺🇸🥋 RT @DailyCollegian: Will dancers still be present? What will happen to the 5k and Family Carnival? Here's how THON 2021 will operate virtua… 4 days ago

DailyCollegian

The Daily Collegian Will dancers still be present? What will happen to the 5k and Family Carnival? Here's how THON 2021 will operate vi… https://t.co/eh6qWiqMRP 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pops and Flops: Oracle, Kohl's, and Carnival Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Oracle, Kohl's, and Carnival Stock

Oracle shares are popping following news that the company could be in the running to acquire TikTok, challenging Microsoft. Shares for retailer Kohl's are down despite its better than expected earnings..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:44Published
Notting Hill Carnival to go digital for 2020 festival [Video]

Notting Hill Carnival to go digital for 2020 festival

Notting Hill Carnival will be moving online this year after the event wasforced to cancel its street party due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Forthe first time in its 54-year history, the west..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Pops and Flops: ADT, Apple, and Carnival Stock Performances [Video]

Pops and Flops: ADT, Apple, and Carnival Stock Performances

Shares for ADT surge on news of Google's $450 million investment in the company. Apple is also in line for good news as its share prices tick up following a 'blowout' earnings report last week...

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:46Published