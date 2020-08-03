Carnival Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

On Thursday, a 10-day carnival will kick off in Madison as the coronavirus pandemic continues to present challenges to North Alabama.

Added within the past week!

Kissel entertainment held carnivals in north alabama throughout the summer..raising some safety concerns waay 31's sydney martin is live after asking community leaders about the carnival and learning more about the process it takes to happen.

Madison mayor paul finley and huntsville hospital c-e-o david spillers told me they are a bit concerned about the carnival..because if safety and cleaning protocols aren't followed- it could reverse the downward trend in coronavirus cases we are currently seeing...the trash pandas told me they believe the event is safe.

Paul finley, mayor of madison " we didn't have any say whether that was happening.

Does it concern us?

A little bit, but there has been events at the multi-use venue from the start."

Wednesday, madison mayor paul finley told me the city plans on closely monitoring the carnival very to make sure health guidelines are followed.

Huntsville hospital c-e-o david spillers told me he shared finley's concerns.

David spillers, huntsville hospital ceo david spillers, huntsville hospital ceo , " "if everybody just shows up and they forget everything we just talked about then we will have a problem."

Kissel entertianment obtained a business license from the city of madison.

Finley told me the city can pull that license at anytime, if inspectors believe the carnival isn't safe or following protocols.

Last month, madison county commission chairman, dale strong, voiced his concerns about this same carnival in other areas of north alabama.

Dale strong, madison county commission chairman " you put thousands of people in one location it's difficult to not have community spread."

The trash pandas sent me this statement.

It said there is no direct link to any coronavirus cases from other non- baseballl events held at the stadium this summer.

The team also wrote, "we feel confident that this ballpark fair will provide the same level of safety, and even more precautions will be in place to ensure rides, games and other activities are properly disinfected and cleaned."

End quote paul finley, mayor of madison "anytime we are bringing people together it has to be more of a concern than not, but again that's autonomous from us and we certainly hope as people go there and utilize that they do that in a safe, sanitized and distance way."

David spillers, huntsville hospital ceo "what you have to think about when you go to something like that is somebody you walk past is probably covid positive.

" now today, i reached out to commission chairman dale strong and he told me over the phone that he's concenred about the carnival and it's highly questionable if it's a prudent decision and is in the hands of the city of madison.

Live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.

Thanks sydeny.

The city of madison does lease the stadium and parking lot.

The city also profits off events held