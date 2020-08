Victims want Golden State Killer sent to ‘worst possible environment’

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:24s - Published 18 seconds ago

Jane Carson-Sandler was among a handful of victims who faced Joseph Deangelo in court during the second day of victims presenting their impact statements.

DEFINITELY SPIRITED AS THEYSPOKE TO JOSEPH DE ANGELO.I MAY HAVE BEEN ONE OF YOURVICTIMS STAND ALONE.

BUT YOUKNOW WHAT.

NOW I'M A SURVIVORTHRIVE OR JANE CARSON SANDLERWAS AMONG A HANDFUL OF VICTIMSWHO FACE JOSEPH DE ANGELO INCOURT.DURING THE SECOND DAY OFVICTIMS PRESENTING THEIRIMPACT STATEMENTS.

SHE BECAMETHE 5TH VICTIM OF D'ANGELOWHEN HE BROKE INTO HER CITRUSHEIGHTS HOME IN 1976, ASIDEFROM HER BEING VICIOUSLY RAPEDBY HIM.

IT WAS PERHAPS EVENMORE SHOCKING THAT D'ANGELOCARRIED OUT HIS ATTACKCONSIDERING HER 3 YEAR-OLD SONWAS SLEEPING NEXT TO HER WHENHE BROKE IN SINCE THAT DAY SHESAID SHE WENT ON TO HAVE AGREAT LIFE WHICH INCLUDEDBECOMING AN ADVOCATE FOR OTHERVICTIMS OF ASSAULT ANDALTHOUGH THERE ARE STILLTRIGGERS THAT REMIND HER OFTHAT VIOLENT ORDEAL MY COMFORTAT THOSE TIMES IS REMEMBERINGTHAT YOU ARE FINALLY GOING TOPRISON AND WILL REMAIN THEREUNTIL YOU DIE.SHE SAYS NOT ONLY DOES HERHEART GO OUT TO ALL THOSE HEBRUTALIZED AND KILLED BUT ALSOTO YOUR FORMER WIFE.

YOURCHILDREN.

YOUR GRANDCHILDREN.THEY DON'T DESERVE TO LIVE ALIFE FULL OF SHAME DUTY AREDESPICABLE ACTIONS.DE ANGELO THEY TOO OR YOURVICTIMS.THE HARDWICK'S FORMALLY OFSTOCKTON RECOUNT TO DEANGELO'S BRUTAL ATTACK BACK IN1978.THE AFTERMATH OF THISATTACK HAS BEEN WITH ME FOR 42YEARS.

THAT'S A VERY LONG LIFESENTENCE FOR SOMEBODY WHO HADDONE NOTHING.

TO DESERVE SUCHHATRED AND VIOLENCE ANDDESECRATION OF MY BODY.SHE AND HER HUSBAND BOB OF41 YEARS SAY THEY'VE WAITEDYEARS FOR THIS DAY RELIEVEDTO.WE HAVE OUR VOICES HEARDAND YOU KNOW.

TO GIVE LIFE TOTHE THE THOUGHTS THAT WE'VEHAD OVER THE YEARS FOR BOB, HESAID HE SPEAKS FOR THE OTHERVICTIMS WHEN HE SHARED HISRECOMMENDATION FORINCARCERATION WELL I HAVE AFANTASY SENTENCE FOR MISTER DEANGELO.WHICH INCLUDES D'ANGELOBEING PLACED IN THE TOUGHESTPRISON WITH THE WORST INMATESWHO WOULD GAIN ACCESS TO HIMINSIDE PACKERS WOULDREPEATEDLY RAPED HIM LIKETHESE WOMEN WERE RAPED, IWOULD WANT MISTER DE ANGELO TO