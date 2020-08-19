'Feds Shut Down The 'Tiger King' Zoo

The wildlife zoo featured in the viral "Tiger King" documentary is now closed to the public.

The zoo made the announcement on Tuesday.

According to CNN, the closing comes after its federal animal exhibition license was suspended.

A post on the zoo's Facebook page announced that public access to the privately owned zoo is closed "effectively immediately." The report of a USDA inspection at Wynnwood found multiple animal welfare violations.