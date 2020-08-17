River Fire In Salinas, Calif grows to 10,000 acres

Two large wildfires in the River Fire and Carmel Fire continued to burn in Monterey County on Wednesday, and thick layers of smoke from the fires turned the sky in Salinas, Calif.

Dark.

The River Fire grew to burn 10,000 acres by August 19.

There are currently over 360 wildfires raging across the Golden State.