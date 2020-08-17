Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

River Fire In Salinas, Calif grows to 10,000 acres

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:57s - Published
River Fire In Salinas, Calif grows to 10,000 acres

River Fire In Salinas, Calif grows to 10,000 acres

Two large wildfires in the River Fire and Carmel Fire continued to burn in Monterey County on Wednesday, and thick layers of smoke from the fires turned the sky in Salinas, Calif.

Dark.

The River Fire grew to burn 10,000 acres by August 19.

There are currently over 360 wildfires raging across the Golden State.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

germandonahue

Germe Wow! Check out how low the second plane is flying -- viewer Jason Smith lives in Pine Canyon near where the River F… https://t.co/N6BTWMA1Kp 22 hours ago

Captivate

Captivate Flames from the River Fire in Salinas, Calif., crest a ridge as fire crews scramble to contain dozens of blazes spa… https://t.co/sZZhtBzKiP 1 day ago

Captivate

Captivate Firefighters work against the River fire near Salinas, Calif., which has destroyed over 2,000 acres in less than 24… https://t.co/bTMYsJcd0r 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Massive damage as River Fire rages out of control in Salinas, California [Video]

Massive damage as River Fire rages out of control in Salinas, California

Salinas, California: #RiverFire Supertanker 747 dropping fire retardant. Over 1000 acres burned since the lightning storms last night. Full credit to: @CClosek on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
River fire grows to 10,074 acres as evacuations continue [Video]

River fire grows to 10,074 acres as evacuations continue

Fire crews are struggling to contain the River fire in Salinas, California as it continues to grow. As of Tuesday night, the fire had burned 10,074 acres.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
'River Fire' continues to grow in Salinas, California [Video]

'River Fire' continues to grow in Salinas, California

The River Fire has grown to 2,800 acres and remains at 10 percent containment as of writing, August 17. The fire has been burning south of Salinas, CA. According to reports, mandatory evacuations..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published