Massive damage as River Fire rages out of control in Salinas, California Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:46s - Published 3 minutes ago Massive damage as River Fire rages out of control in Salinas, California Salinas, California: #RiverFire Supertanker 747 dropping fire retardant. Over 1000 acres burned since the lightning storms last night. Full credit to: @CClosek on Twitter 0

Fire crews are struggling to contain the River fire in Salinas, California as it continues to grow. As of Tuesday night, the fire had burned 10,074 acres.