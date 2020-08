Carmel Fire burns multiple structures Wednesday

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 03:20s - Published 1 day ago

Cal Fire said at least 3 structures were destroyed but they were still assessing the damage.

MORE EVACUATIONSISSUED TONIGHT FORTHE RIVER AND CARMELFIRES ..THE EVACUATIONSAREAS FOR THESE FIRESNOW CONNECTING..WE HAVE THESE MAPSLISTED ON OUR WEBSITEKSBW DOT COM..ACTION NEWS 8REPORTER CHRISTOPHERSALAS IS LIVE AT THERIVER FIRE SOUTH OFSALINAS..WITH MORE ONNEWLY ISSUEDEVACUATIONORDERS...###DAN AN EVACUATION ORDERFOR ALL AREAS OF SANBENANCIO RD BETWEENTROY LN AND CORAL DECIELO RD, TO INCLUDE CORALDE CIELO RD, TIERA VISTALN, AND LUCY LN.

LEATHE AREA IMMEDIATELY.EVACUATE WEST ON SANBENANCIO RD TO HIGHWAY68.DOWN IN THE CARMELVALLEY..WE'RE GETTING OURFIRST LOOK AT THEDESTRUCTION LEFTBEHIND BY THE CARMELFIRE..ON VIA CIELO..THE REMAINS OFMULTIPLE DESTROYEDSTRUCTURES ON THISSMALL PARCEL..07:17 "WE DID HAVE ONEPATIENT WHO SUSTAINEDMINOR TO MODERATE BURNINJURIES." SO FAR..CAL FIRE IS REPORTINAT LEAST THREESTRUCTURES HAVE BEENDESTROYED..BUT FIRE CREWSCONTINUE TO SURVEYTHE DAMAGE..THE FAST MOVING FIRESCORCHED NEARLY 3TIMES THE ACREAGE...BALOONING TO MORETHAN 21-HUNDRED ACREWEDNESDAY NIGHT..THOSE ON CARMELVALLEY ROAD FROMKLONDIKE CANYONROAD..TO TASSAJARA ROAD..BEING ORDERED TOEVACUATEAS FOR THE RIVER FIRESOUTH OF SALINAS..IT GREW ANOTHER 5-THOUSAND ACRES..EVACUATION ORDERSFROM HIGHWAY 68..TO GONZALES RIVER-ROAD ..02:13 "TODAY THE SHERIFF'SOFFICE WE EVACUATEDSEVERAL THOUSAND PEOPLEPARTICULARLY IN THE LASPALMAS/PINE CANYONAREA, INDIAN SPRINGSAREA."BUT THOSE LIVING INTHE LAS PALMASNEIGHBORHOOD AREBREATHING A SIGH OFRELIEF WEDNESDAYNIGHT ..AS THE FLAMES THATWERE ONCE VISIBLEFROM THEIRBACKYARDS..ARE NOW GONE.AN EVACUATION ORDER FORALL AREAS OF SAN BENANCIORD BETWEEN TROY LN ANDCORAL DE CIELO RD, TOINCLUDE CORAL DE CIELORD, TIERA VISTA LN, ANDLUCY LN.

LEAVE THE AREAIMMEDIATELY.THE EVACUATIONCENTER HAS BEENMOVIED FROM TOROPARK TO LAGUNA SECA.THE COUNTY ASKSTHAT SOCIAL DISTANCINGIS OBSERVED AND FACECOVERINGS ARE WORN.ANIMALS CAN BEEVACUATED TO THE SPCAMONTEREY COUNTY.RESIDENTS WHONEED EMERGENCYHOUSING OR HAVE LOSTHOMES, MAY REACH OTO THE AMERICAN REDCROSS 24 HOUR DISASTERDISPATCH HELPLINE: 1-866-272-2237.##IN CARMEL VALLEY.THE CARMEL FIRE ISBURNING NEARCACHAGUA...IT HAS BURNED 2-THOUSAND 150 ACRES ...WITH NO CONTAINMENT.THREE STRUCTURESHAVE BEEN DESTROYEAND 311 OTHERS ARETHREATENED RIGNOW..AS CHRISTOPHERREPORTED....CACHAGUAFIRE SAYS A CIVILIAN WASEVACUATED WITH SEVEREBURNS FROM THE ASO-LEADO AREA AND ASTRUCTURE HAS BEENLOST AT SKY RANCH###