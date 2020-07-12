Watch: Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gets additional charge of Goa

Bhagat Singh Koshyari took oath as the Governor of Goa.

The Maharashtra Governor was given the additional charge on Wednesday.

Koshyari took oath in the presence of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

He succeeded Satya Pal Malik who will take charge as Governor of Meghalaya.

Koshyari took oath in Konkani, Goa’s official language.

Watch the full video for more details.