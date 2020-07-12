Watch: Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gets additional charge of Goa

Satya Pal Malik took oath as the new Governor of the state in Shillong on August 19. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder. Malik served as Governor of Goa from November 2019 to August 18, 2020. He also was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, and during his tenure that the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken in August 2019. While Malik will replace Tathagata Roy in Meghalaya, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties.
Actor Shekhar Suman met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case. "We met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case and demanded CBI inquiry in the case, the Governor also suggested the same," said Shekhar Suman. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.
The Governor of Goa, Satya Pal Malik on July 16 said that he had never said anything against media, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has quoted him wrong. "I have never said anything against media. The truth is media is our strength. I got information from media, rather from the government. I called meeting on COVID situation on the base of media reports for correction, Chief Minister's statement is highly improper," said Satya Pal Malik while speaking to ANI. It is noted that Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant had quoted the Governor saying he is concerned about the negative and incorrect news. Sawant reportedly made this statement while speaking to reporters after a review meeting chaired by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting was attended by CM Sawant, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and Health Secretary Nila Mohanan.
Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case. CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was take after Rajput’s father KK Singh met state police chief. Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. A PIL has been filed before Bombay HC in this regard. The hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai. On Monday, actor’s father said he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February. In his complaint, Singh claimed that his son’s life was in danger. The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police where he alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death. In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in actor's death case is on the loose. An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.
A massive landslide occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday. Landslide took place at Badrinath national highway in Bajpur city. Landslide was triggered by incessant rainfall. Traffic movement in the area has Been disrupted and an operation to clear the route is underway, officials said. No injuries were reported due to the calamity. On July 16, the Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Chamoli district was blocked due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall. Badrinath highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi. The road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that patches of moderate to intense convection lie over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh. "Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area," the IMD tweeted.
