Dax Shepard needs surgery after motorcycle accident

Dax Shepard requires surgery after breaking four ribs and his collarbone in a motorcycle accident.


Dax Shepard requires surgery after motorcycle accident


Actor Dax Shepard is nursing multiple broken bones after crashing his motorcycle on California's Sonoma Raceway.

Dax Shepard thinks his life with Kristen Bell is "suspiciously great" as he marked her 40th birthday on Saturday (18.07.20).

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are teaching their daughters to understand there's "no shame" in being wrong.

