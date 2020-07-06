A bodybuilder created his own gym in a rented garage during the lockdown for less than £3K Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published 2 weeks ago A bodybuilder created his own gym in a rented garage during the lockdown for less than £3K A bodybuilder created his own gym in a rented garage during the lockdown - including weights machines and floor length mirrors, for less than £3,000.Micharel Rybarczyk, 32, depends on working out to manage his mental health, and before the lockdown was working out at 4am before work at Faslane Naval Base in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute.The dad-of-one really struggled when the lockdown was introduced and knew he would have to continue training somehow, although he had no weights at home.This video was shot on the 19th August 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Paul Graham A bodybuilder created his own gym in a rented for less than £3K - CoverMedia/MSN - Paul Graham Health & Fitness… https://t.co/95VyzglLmY 2 days ago GJ @ASamorex Actually the recipe that was created for me was based on taste (created by a female bodybuilder in Austra… https://t.co/3e7WLMvYRV 4 days ago Bodybuilding Gold Sadly, back in 2017 on this day, legendary bodybuilder Rich Piana passed away aged just 46. Here is a look at the l… https://t.co/aHJK6IkDPU 5 days ago Mark https://t.co/Q1QsqDoQ3U This program is exclusively for those who want to become big in muscle. A professional body… https://t.co/bMSSsTiXfU 6 days ago