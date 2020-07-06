Global  
 

A bodybuilder created his own gym in a rented garage during the lockdown for less than £3K

A bodybuilder created his own gym in a rented garage during the lockdown - including weights machines and floor length mirrors, for less than £3,000.Micharel Rybarczyk, 32, depends on working out to manage his mental health, and before the lockdown was working out at 4am before work at Faslane Naval Base in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute.The dad-of-one really struggled when the lockdown was introduced and knew he would have to continue training somehow, although he had no weights at home.This video was shot on the 19th August 2020.


