Farmer guilty over Tesco baby food blackmail plotd with shards of metal

Lincolnshire sheep farmer Nigel Wright, 45, has been convicted at the OldBailey of two counts of contaminating food after placing three jars of babyfood laced with shards of metal in two Tesco stores.


Tesco Tesco British retailer with multinational grocery and general merchandise stores

Tesco blackmail plot: Nigel Wright contaminated baby food

 Farmer Nigel Wright put metal shards in baby food to extort £1.4m from the supermarket.
BBC News

Sheep farmer found guilty of lacing baby food with metal shards at Tesco store

 A sheep farmer has been convicted of lacing jars of baby food with metal shards as part of a plot to blackmail supermarket giant Tesco.
Independent

Coronavirus: Cases rise at Newark Bakkavor dessert factory

 Bakkavor, which makes desserts for Waitrose and Tesco, is testing its whole workforce.
BBC News

Tesco blackmail trial: Farmer bought presents 'after spiking' jars

 Farmer Nigel Wright is accused of deliberately contaminating baby food in a plot to blackmail Tesco.
BBC News

Lincolnshire Lincolnshire County of England

Sheep Farmer’s Alleged Baby Food-Based Bitcoin Extortion Attempt Thwarted

 A resident from Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, was accused by local authorities of attempting to blackmail the supermarket chain, Tesco. According to The..
WorldNews

Old Bailey Old Bailey Court in London and one of a number of buildings housing the Crown Court

Farmer guilty over Tesco baby food blackmail plot

A sheep farmer has been found guilty of planting baby food laced with shards of metal in stores as...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Wales OnlineHull Daily MailIndependentDaily Record


Travellers made farmer spike baby food, court told

Travellers made farmer spike baby food, court told A sheep farmer has claimed Travellers forced him to plant a jar of baby food contaminated with shards...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Tesco blackmail plot: Nigel Wright contaminated baby food

Farmer Nigel Wright put metal shards in baby food to extort £1.4m from the supermarket.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Sleaford Target



