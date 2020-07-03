Farmer guilty over Tesco baby food blackmail plotd with shards of metal

Manchester Arena timeline: How two brothers spent four months planning bombing



“Cowardly” Hashem Abedi, 23, has been jailed for life at the Old Bailey with aminimum term of 55 years for the murder of 22 people in the Manchester Arenabombing. Here are some of the key dates in the case.

