China defends Wuhan's massive pool party

The Chinese government said Thursday (August 20) that a crowded pool part in the central city of Wuhan showed the city had won a 'victory' over coronavirus.

Francis Maguire reports.

The Chinese government is defending images and photos that emerged of a crowded pool party in Wuhan this week, which went viral on social media.

The Chinese city was, after all, where the global health crisis was first detected last year.

But the amusement park that hosted the busy event was backed by the government on Thursday (August 20).

"This shows that Wuhan's fight against the coronavirus has achieved a strategic victory." State newspapers China Daily and the Global Times also celebrated the event.

They said the festivities showed life was back to normal in Wuhan.

Strict lockdown measures earlier this year in the city and across China helped slow the health crisis.

On Thursday, China reported its fourth straight day of zero locally transmitted infections.




