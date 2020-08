Vocal Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Unconscious & on Ventilator After Suspected Poisoning: Report

Russian activist Alexei Navalny has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be poisoning by a toxin.



Related videos from verified sources Russia: Putin critic poisoned? Alexei Navalny critical, in hospital | Oneindia News



Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was admitted in a critical condition to a hospital after suspected poisoning according to his spokesperson. 44-year-old Navalny is unconscious, in intensive.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:21 Published 34 minutes ago Russian opposition leader Navalny poisoned: Spokeswoman



Putin critic was flying from Siberia to Moscow when his plane made an emergency landing after he fell ill. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 09:20 Published 5 hours ago