Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager.

The former Dutch international and coach is ready to crack the whip in Catalonia, with a number of established stars like Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and even Antoine Griezmann all available!

We also look at Manchester United’s latest target, Douglas Costa, who could be an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

And look at who Juventus want to bring into their forward line in Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette.

Another striker who could be on the move is Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi, with Premier League new boys Leeds United keen on the Belgian, while Wilfried Zaha could finally have an exit strategy out of Crystal Palace with a selection of European giants all interested.

Finally we finish in Liverpool, where the Reds are struggling to agree on price for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Not only that, Everton are closing in on their first big signing of the summer in Napoli’s Allan.

