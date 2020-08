West Nile Virus found in local chicken flocks

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:09s - Published 4 minutes ago

If you plan on spending time outdoors, the health department is urging residents to take the necessary steps to lower your risk of becoming infected.

IN CHICKENS IN MARTIN COUNTY, WHICH MEANS THERE'S A HIGHER RISK MOSQUITOES COULD INFECT YOU. W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S KAMREL EPPINGER IS LIVE WITH WAYS TO PROTECT YOURSELF. HERE IN MARTIN COUNTY THERE ARE FLOOD PRONE AREAS ESPECIALLY IN NEIGHBORHOODS AND ITS IMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT STANDING WATER IS CONSIDERED TO BE A BREEDING GROUND FOR THESE ANNOYING BLOODSUCKERS AND THEIR BITE COULD END UP BEING DANGEROUS.

THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT RECOMMENDS-DRAINING WATER FROM GARBAGECANS, HOUSE GUTTERS, BUCKETS,COOLERS OR ANY OTHERCONTAINERS THAT COLLECTSWATER.

THIS WILL HELP KEEPMOSQUITOES FROM MULTIPLYINGAND LAYING EGGS -GETTING RIDOF OLD TIRES, BOTTLES ANDBROKEN APPLIANCES THAT AREN'TBEING USED -CLEAN BIRDBATHSAND PET'S WATER BOWLS WEEKLYHERE IN MARTIN COUNTY THER