Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people
Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities.
Northampton currently hasthe highest rate, thanks to an outbreak at the local Greencore sandwichfactory.
