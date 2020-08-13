Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities.

Northampton currently hasthe highest rate, thanks to an outbreak at the local Greencore sandwichfactory.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Greencore Greencore food company in Ireland

Coronavirus: Staff in Greencore outbreak 'using food banks'

 The Bakers' Union says some workers at Greencore "are now in hardship" and struggling to pay rent.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Repeat tests for Covid-negative Greencore workers

 A second set of tests will see if Covid-negative workers are incubating the virus, officials say.
BBC News

Greencore's Covid 19-positive workers 'huge disaster' says council leader

 A Covid-19 outbreak at a Northampton sandwich factory is of "national significance", it is claimed.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Greencore staff self-isolate after outbreak

 Public health officials Northamptonshire are working with the firm, which supplies M&S food.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

New city tops list of coronavirus cases while 10 areas see none

New city tops list of coronavirus cases while 10 areas see none 300 cases at a sandwich factory have changed the Covid-19 league table for England
Hull Daily Mail - Published

Coronavirus: Police Scotland use emergency powers 62,000 times

No further action was taken in most cases, but data shows people from poorer areas were far more...
BBC News - Published

Two Nottinghamshire areas have had double-figures rises in coronavirus cases

Two Nottinghamshire areas have had double-figures rises in coronavirus cases Another 33 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Nottinghamshire in the past two days,...
Nottingham Post - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WHO: Youngsters should not feel invincible to coronavirus [Video]

WHO: Youngsters should not feel invincible to coronavirus

Younger people should not feel “invincible” as coronavirus restrictions arelifted, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official has said. Dr Hans Kluge,WHO Regional Director for Europe, told a press..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
'Regular Chinese guy' explains China now has a more relaxed attitude towards COVID-19 [Video]

'Regular Chinese guy' explains China now has a more relaxed attitude towards COVID-19

A Chinese vlogger on the mainland has given an update on how the country is coping with the ongoing pandemic. Filmed on August 15, YouTuber Billy explains what has been happening since the initial..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:06Published
Watch: 103-year-old beats Covid within 20 days, discharged from hospital [Video]

Watch: 103-year-old beats Covid within 20 days, discharged from hospital

A 103-year-old man has recovered from Covid-19 in Ernakulam, Kerala. The centenarian identified as Aluva resident Parred was given a warm send off by the hospital staff when he was being discharged...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published