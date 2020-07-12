Top 10 People Who Got Famous Overnight Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:16s - Published 6 minutes ago Top 10 People Who Got Famous Overnight For these celebs, life changed in the blink of an eye. For this list, we’ll be looking at various celebrities who quite literally became famous overnight due to a viral video or a significant release. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend For these celebs, life changed in the blink of an eye. For this list, we’ll be looking at various celebrities who quite literally became famous overnight due to a viral video or a significant release. Our countdown includes Rebecca Black, Psy, Kim Kardashian, and more!







You Might Like



Tweets about this mah @b3ongyu as an ARMY,I agree and apologize. I didn't give them a chance till their first CB JUST BC I was pissed thi… https://t.co/Yo4wz3GqP4 7 hours ago ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಪೂಜಾರ | राघवेन्द्र पूजार| Raghavendra RT @kaapi_kudka: People/Things who became famous overnight! https://t.co/IEH4S3lLRA 2 days ago Grimbo If I became famous overnight I would just wipe my tweet history I’m surprised more people don’t 3 days ago JT Meme Store People/Things who became famous overnight! https://t.co/IEH4S3lLRA 3 days ago P D Kamath @SumanSh58123278 Many people became famous overnight without much effort by taking such anti views . Rahul Eshwar… https://t.co/mMUQTwswFr 3 days ago marg how do people just blow up overnight and just be famous. let me know because i need some spice in my life ✨ 3 days ago Muhammad Noer why do people keep doing dumb***to get famous overnight? . . . oh, wait, I get it. 4 days ago ㋛grace⁷ 4 people unfollowed me overnight, I need to go thru and make sure I'm not following anyone who isn't following me b… https://t.co/Lplvkh35K2 5 days ago