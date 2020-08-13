Best Bites: Lemon Chicken Stir Fry

Stir fries are the best busy weeknight dinner option - you just can't beat getting your daily serving of veggies and protein in one convenient bowl.

Lemony Chicken Stir Fry with Asparagus is a new addition to my roster, and it's just as delicious as it is easy to make.

This recipe is packed with flavor, and you won't be able to get enough of the sauce that's great for covering a bed of rice.

We used the Ballarini Firenze Wok which is just perfect for ensuring your food doesn't stick, and browns up in all the right places.

For those no- or low-carb diets, this stir fry tastes just as good on its own as well.

Don't forget to top with lemon zest for a zing you just can't beat!Ingredients: 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed Kosher salt, to taste 1/2 cup chicken broth 2 tablespoons soy sauce 2 teaspoons cornstarch 2 tablespoons water 1 tablespoon canola oil 1 bunch asparagus, cut into 2 inch pieces 6 cloves garlic, minced 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice Lemon zest Salt and pepperDirections:Cook asparagus and oil in a skillet over medium heat for 3-4 minutes.

When 1 minute remains, add garlic.

Set asparagus and garlic aside.

Season chicken with salt and pepper.

Increase heat to high and cook chicken until browned.

Set chicken aside and add soy sauce and chicken broth to skillet.

Bring to boil for about 1 minute.

Add lemon juice, water, and cornstarch and stir for about 1 minute.

Return chicken and asparagus to pan.

Coat with sauce.

Top with lemon zest.