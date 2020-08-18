Sturgeon: Sport stadiums and music venues to reopen in Scotland from September

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says although Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holidaying in Scotland, he is still "in touch with what's going on" in the UK. He defended Mr Johnson's holiday, saying everyone needs to be "refreshed and ready to go" and sharing he "had a few days in the sea off Cornwall" recently. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Hamish, the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK for 25 years, will beleaving his home at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s HighlandWildlife Park in October. The wildlife conservation charity has announced thattwo and a half year old Hamish will be moving to Yorkshire Wildlife Park’sProject Polar habitat following a recommendation from the European EndangeredSpecies Programme.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
Aberdeen is to remain in local lockdown for a third week as it is not yet safeto lift the restrictions, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said. Pubsand restaurants in the city will stay closed and restrictions on householdgatherings and travel will remain in place.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has extended coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen for another week, as cases related to a cluster outbreak in pubs continue to increase. She also announced a £1m support fund for affected businesses in the city. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has joined politicians, transport officials and the public during a minute's silence at Edinburgh Waverley station to remember the victims of the Stonehaven train derailment. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn