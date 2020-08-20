Battle for Wisconsin: What It Takes to Win the Badger State's Electoral Votes

Wisconsin has become one of the most important battleground states in the 2020 presidential election.

In 2016, President Donald Trump won the state by 22,000 votes.

However, former President Barack Obama won the state twice.

Cheddar's Baker Machado and JD Durkin take a deep dive into what it will take for either Trump or Biden to win America's Dairyland in November.