Bella Thorne joins OnlyFans, causes site to crash

Former Disney Channel star-turned-singer-turned-director Bella Thorne.announced she was joining the subscription site OnlyFans with an Instagram video that’s been viewed over 1.5 million times and subsequently temporarily crashed the OnlyFans site.For $20 a month, fans can get access to Thorne’s profile which hosts the actress’s custom videos, photos, pay-per-view clips and a more intimate DM access to the star.OnlyFans is based on the premise that people with large followings should be monetizing their content.OnlyFans members can make 1 percent to 5 percent of subscription fees monthly, not including tips.While not intended to be an adult site, OnlyFans is one of the very few social media platforms that does not penalize people for posting nudity.Since creating her profile on August 18, Thorne has uploaded 28 posts, 17 photos and four videos.In 2019, Thorne directed a short film for PornHub, which won PornHub’s Vision Award


