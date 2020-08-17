Top 10 Best Music Videos of 2020 (So Far) Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 13:53s - Published 16 minutes ago Top 10 Best Music Videos of 2020 (So Far) When you pair a song with the right visuals, the result can be truly astounding. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most unique, impressive, creative and rewatchable music videos of 2020 released up until now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend When you pair a song with the right visuals, the result can be truly astounding. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most unique, impressive, creative and rewatchable music videos of 2020 released up until now. Our countdown includes "Watermelon Sugar", "Rain on Me", Blinding Lights", and more!







You Might Like



Tweets about this Luis Peña They want us to stay in the zoom meeting while we are supposed to watch some videos regarding musculoskeletal exami… https://t.co/c0cB0z1gUt 31 seconds ago Maple Labs To helping you arrange photos and videos in a presentable format, 𝗦𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 comes with a pretty decent video… https://t.co/xKc2Ag0YWg 6 minutes ago ATM RT @ItsMyRayeRaye: 90s Music Videos Be like... https://t.co/JgIF4XcMyO 21 minutes ago 🌺🖤🚀 RT @beyriahsfantasy: Thriller - Michael Jackson This one should have a thread on its own. Thriller is the best selling album of all time… 26 minutes ago Penn State CPA RT @NAMM: She recruited some of her other musical friends to help create videos for nursing home patients. They dress in their performance… 36 minutes ago Believe the victims of false accusers @drunkmunky72 @Housequake You are deluded. MJ wrote composed co produced some of the best known songs in history. H… https://t.co/CpTLQmHt8G 40 minutes ago jordan. Thriller - Michael Jackson This one should have a thread on its own. Thriller is the best selling album of all ti… https://t.co/vrMOrvEyie 1 hour ago Mo Benjamin @BrymOlawale First of King, die hard fan over here. And yes some songs won’t be as successful without the video, be… https://t.co/T6lsM4tFcJ 1 hour ago