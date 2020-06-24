A Federal Judge Just Made Cy Vance Very Happy

A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for New York state prosecutors who want to see US President Donald Trump's accounting records.

CNN reports Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office wants access to them for use in a grand jury investigation.

US District Judge Victor Marrero's ruling follows a Supreme Court decision that shot down Trump's claim of presidential immunity from such an inquiry.

DA Vance's office has been examining whether Trump or the Trump Organization violated state laws by making hush-money payments to Trump's lovers.

Trump had sued Vance to stop the grand jury subpoena of his longtime accounting firm Mazars USA for years of his records.