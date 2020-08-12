Global  
 

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar

Sarah Cooper's second book, 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings,' is now in development at CBS, 'The Crown' showrunner explains why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are off limits & Charlotte Kirk is at the center of Ron Meyer's exit.


Sarah Cooper Sarah Cooper Author, Comedian

Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special

Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix special. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday. Cooper found fame turning President Donald Trump's comments into viral videos. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" will be a variety special full of vignettes dealing with politics, race, gender, and other subjects. According to CNN, Cooper will be joined by special guests who will participate in short interviews and sketches. "Everything's Fine" is set to premiere in Fall 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special at Netflix | THR News

Sarah Cooper, who has broken out during the pandemic on TikTok for her Trump impersonations, including her viral "How to Medical" video, has landed a variety special at Netflix.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:43Published

Sarah Cooper, the viral Trump impersonator, is getting a comedy special on Netflix

 Image: Netflix

Sarah Cooper, the comedian who went viral this year on TikTok and Twitter for her political satire videos impersonating Donald Trump,..
The Verge

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

The British monarchy is a game. Harry and Meghan didn’t want to play

 What is required of the British monarchy? The answer is obvious, though it is both painful and embarrassing to admit: It is a willingness to be consumed...
WorldNews
Meghan Markle: It's good to be home in the US with Harry

Meghan Markle says it's good to be home after returning to the United States with Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:20Published

Prince Harry and wife Meghan move into new California home

 Montecito real estate agenct Pippa Davis discusses the royal couple's choice of home. (Aug. 15)
 
USATODAY.com
Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are new homeowners. The happy couple recently purchased a home in Santa Barabra, California. A representative for the former royals told CNN that they moved into the home last month. The move comes just months after the two announced that they were stepping back from their royal titles. The couple said at the time that they wanted to be financially independent. The couple have kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Charlotte Kirk British actress and writer

What You Should Know About the Affair That Led to Ron Meyer's NBCUniversal Exit | THR News

On Aug. 18, NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer followed in the footsteps of former Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara by stepping down from his top perch after an affair with Charlotte Kirk.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:32Published

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News

Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan shares the unofficial feedback he gets from the royal family and why characters based on Prince Andrew and others won't be making an appearance in the Emmy-nominated series.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:14Published

Meghan joins forces with Michelle Obama's voter registration organization

 Michelle Obama's When We All Vote organization has enlisted several powerful women to encourage voter registration.
CBS News

"Meghan and Harry Plus One:" A CBS News Special hosted by Gayle King

 Meghan Markle's close friends open up to CBS News' Gayle King in a revealing one-hour special exploring the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they take..
CBS News
Royal biographer: Harry and William stopped speaking for months

Royal biographer Omid Scobie discusses the breakdown in the relationshipbetween The Cambridges and The Sussexes, saying Harry and Meghan's decision togo public about their new life was a breaking point.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Ronald Meyer United States Marine

NBCUniversal honcho resigns, citing blackmail attempt

 Famed media executive Ron Meyer said woman made "false accusations" against him after "consensual" relationship.
CBS News

The Crown (TV series) The Crown (TV series) Historical drama television series

When Does "The Crown" Come Back?

"The Crown" is one of Netflix most popular shows. Season four of the British drama is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. On Thursday, Netflix announced that season four of "The Crown" will start on November 15. According to CNN season four will take place at the end of the 1970s. The royal family is "preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
New series of The Crown to be released on November 15

Netflix have announced that November 15 will be the release date of the fourthseries of The Crown. The new series will feature a young Lady Diana Spencerplayed by Emma Corrin.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Helena Bonham Carter brings virtual Edinburgh International Book Festival to life

The Crown stars Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies have reunited to makea socially distanced film to be shown at this year's virtual EdinburghInternational Book Festival. They are joined by Hamilton star Jamael Westmanfor a film to accompany Allie Esiri's new poetry anthology, A Poem For EveryAutumn Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

