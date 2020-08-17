Global  
 

More unemployment benefits are coming to help Hoosiers
"a local university says"..

"some students" are jeopardizin "the on-campus semester" by disobeying covid-19 guidance.

So..

"it's taking action"!

////// there are very real consquences to not following the health safety rules.

//////// "a local covid-19 patient"..

Now faces "a charge" we'll explain..

"how officials say"..

She broke the law.

/////// and..

"more help could be on the way"..

For people who've lost work "due to the pandemic" in the hoosier state.

It's all a part "of our continued coverage"..

Of how "the corona-virus" is impacting the wabash valley.

////// good afternoon to you.

I'm susan dinkel.

It's thursday, august 20th.

"the national number" "of 1st-time unemployment claims"..

Has moved back..

"above" the "1"-million mark.

"the u-s labor department" reports..

"that 1st-time claims" rose to a seasonally adjusted "1"-point-"1"- million claims "last week".

It was "971"-thousand "the week before that".

In indiana..

Nearly "12"-thousand people filed "1st-time claims" last week.

That's "an increase" of about "11"-hundred from the wee before.

And in illinois..

"the 1st-time filings" dropped slightly.

Nearly "22"-thousand-people filed.

That's down..

By about "1"- thousand from last week.

Now when it comes to hoosiers that are still unemployed..

"help" *is* on the way.

Governor "eric holcomb" just recently announced..

That "the state" will join a program..

That would provide "an extra boost in benefits".

"today"..

News 10's "richard solomon" spoke with an economics professor at indiana state university.

"he shares"..

How much money..

Could be coming "your way".

//////// the federal program would give people an extra "300"-dollars in unemployment benefits.

I spoke with economics professor dr. robert guell.

He says this program is acting as a temporary bandaid.

The program was announced wednesday in governor eric holcomb's daily briefing.

President donald trump signed an executive order earlier this month continuing the benefit.

Dr. guell says the money is paid completely with federal dollars.

He says..

During the pandemic...many states including indiana... have nearly "capped out" of their unemployment trust funds.

So...he says..

This is a good option.

"so this is better than nothing.

The unspent money is now being used to offer to extend that unemployment compensation but there's not enough to extend it the full amount".

At 6...i'll tell you more about when you could expect to start seeing this money.

Reporting in terre haute richard solomon news 10.

////// "indiana "indiana state university students"..

Not




